Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1,977.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,566 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,004,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 582,680 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,080,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,869,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group stock remained flat at $$26.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.844 dividend. This is a positive change from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.86%.

PEGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

