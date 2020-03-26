Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:PAG traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. 570,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,269. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

