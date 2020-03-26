PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 8.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.43 and last traded at $113.84, approximately 11,444,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,314,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

The firm has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

