Perlin Achieves Market Cap of $4.04 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Perlin token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Perlin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.02577493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00184713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,284,310 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

