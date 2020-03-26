Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Petmed Express has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,133. Petmed Express has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Petmed Express in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

