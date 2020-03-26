Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Trading 8.4% Higher

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.54, 1,332,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,180,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,292,000 after buying an additional 318,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.