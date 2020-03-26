Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 39465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$560,452.00.

The company has a market cap of $26.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73.

About Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

