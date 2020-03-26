PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Trading Up 7.8%

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.01, 167,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 132,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.