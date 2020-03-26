Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $170.33

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.33 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.37), with a volume of 537210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 395 ($5.20).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $525.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Andrew Smith acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

Playtech Company Profile (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

