PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PLDT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PLDT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
PHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,350. PLDT has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 4,401.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,277,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after buying an additional 105,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in PLDT by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.