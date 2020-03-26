PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PLDT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PLDT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

PHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,350. PLDT has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7705 per share. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 4,401.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,277,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after buying an additional 105,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in PLDT by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

