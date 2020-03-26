PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Trading 8.2% Higher

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) shares traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.78, 715,192 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 772,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $23,436,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

