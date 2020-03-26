Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 58,821 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.55% of eHealth worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $8.97 on Thursday, reaching $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 604,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.78.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

