Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 325,260 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58,856.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 240,724 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 35,057,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

