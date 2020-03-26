Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $254,000 Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

TRU stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. 2,746,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

