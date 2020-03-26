Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $235,000 in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

NYSE:ATH traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.72. 4,958,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

