Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $241,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 707,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,295,000 after purchasing an additional 907,478 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

