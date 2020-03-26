Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,282,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,165. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

