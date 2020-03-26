Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,659 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,579,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,672. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

