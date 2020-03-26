Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $312,970,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. S&P Equity Research upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

