Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 598.9% from the February 27th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of POLA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 100,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,199. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.38. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

