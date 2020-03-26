Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,335 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock traded up $10.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

