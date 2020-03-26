Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,187 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $14.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.49. 10,012,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,171. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.18. The stock has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

