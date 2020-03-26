Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded up $9.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

