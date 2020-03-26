Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,898,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181,771. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

