Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. 17,727,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,316. The company has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.