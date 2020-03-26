Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,996 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock traded up $8.43 on Thursday, hitting $107.21. 824,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,461. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.