Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,598 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,093,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,397,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

