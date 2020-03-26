Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of ETFC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 5,814,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.