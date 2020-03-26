Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 457,879 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.99.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 22,178,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,073,920. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

