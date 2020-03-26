Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,033 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

EXPE traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.41. 5,244,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,248. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

