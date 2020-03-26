Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock traded up $10.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.94. The company had a trading volume of 855,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,698. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

