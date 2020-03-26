Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Godaddy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,729,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,590. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

