Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 9,991,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,593. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

