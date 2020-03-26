Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,164,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.81. 10,437,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

