Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

