Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Twitter by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Nomura increased their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 20,428,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,196,766. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

