Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,216 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,775,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vale by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after buying an additional 4,443,807 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after buying an additional 4,324,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vale by 232.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,730,461 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,071 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,869,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,164,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

