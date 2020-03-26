Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 68.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.95.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.20. 5,644,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,061. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.