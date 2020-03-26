Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $46,126,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $35,623,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,821,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

