Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.64. 14,523,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,056. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.