Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,368 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,611,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,818,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,547,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

