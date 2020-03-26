Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $765.86.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $18.97 on Thursday, reaching $659.27. The stock had a trading volume of 460,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,029. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

