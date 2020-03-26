Profund Advisors LLC Sells 12,025 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

AMTD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 5,342,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

