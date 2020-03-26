Profund Advisors LLC Sells 14,765 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Snap by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,647,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 in the last quarter.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 19,971,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,746,553. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.