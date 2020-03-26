Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,178 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

AKAM stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.38. 2,919,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,232. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.