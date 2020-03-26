Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,214. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

