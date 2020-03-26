ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRQR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.31.
ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,083. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $16.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,350,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 401,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.
