ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRQR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.31.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,083. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,350,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 401,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

