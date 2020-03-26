ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 4,909 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $43.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60.

