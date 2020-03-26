ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2808 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. 73,744 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38.

