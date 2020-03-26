ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

BATS FUT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

